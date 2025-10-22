Insights Ahead: Freeport-McMoRan's Quarterly Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Freeport-McMoRan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

Investors in Freeport-McMoRan are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Freeport-McMoRan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.24 0.22 0.35 EPS Actual 0.54 0.24 0.31 0.38 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 -2.00 -1.00

Tracking Freeport-McMoRan's Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan were trading at $41.31 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Freeport-McMoRan

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Freeport-McMoRan.

With 14 analyst ratings, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $47.18, indicating a potential 14.21% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Southern Copper, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southern Copper, with an average 1-year price target of $119.43, suggesting a potential 189.11% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Southern Copper are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Freeport-McMoRan Outperform 14.46% $2.63B 4.30% Southern Copper Neutral -2.16% $1.63B 9.96%

Key Takeaway:

Freeport-McMoRan outperforms its peer in revenue growth and gross profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, its return on equity is lower compared to its peer. Overall, Freeport-McMoRan ranks higher than its peer based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Freeport-McMoRan's Background

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 650,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

A Deep Dive into Freeport-McMoRan's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Freeport-McMoRan's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.18%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Freeport-McMoRan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

