Earnings Outlook For Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Digital Realty Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90.

Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.97 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.17% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Digital Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.90 1.73 1.69 1.67 EPS Actual 1.87 1.77 1.73 1.67 Price Change % -1.00 4.00 0.00 10.00

Tracking Digital Realty Trust's Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust were trading at $171.63 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Digital Realty Trust

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Digital Realty Trust.

The consensus rating for Digital Realty Trust is Buy, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $186.0 implies a potential 8.37% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Equinix, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Equinix, with an average 1-year price target of $913.75, suggesting a potential 432.4% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Equinix are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Digital Realty Trust Buy 10.05% $831.62M 4.78% Equinix Outperform 4.49% $1.17B 2.63%

Key Takeaway:

Digital Realty Trust ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also outperforms in Gross Profit. However, it has a lower Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Digital Realty Trust: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Digital Realty Trust's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.05% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 68.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

