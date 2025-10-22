A Look Ahead: Union Pacific's Earnings Forecast

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Union Pacific to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98.

Union Pacific bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.26, leading to a 1.91% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Union Pacific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.89 2.75 2.79 2.78 EPS Actual 3.15 2.70 2.91 2.75 Price Change % 2.00 -1.00 0.00 0.00

Union Pacific Share Price Analysis

Shares of Union Pacific were trading at $226.54 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Union Pacific

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Union Pacific.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for Union Pacific, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $258.14, suggesting a potential 13.95% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Canadian Pacific Kansas, CSX and Norfolk Southern, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Canadian Pacific Kansas, with an average 1-year price target of $90.75, suggesting a potential 59.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CSX, with an average 1-year price target of $39.96, suggesting a potential 82.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Norfolk Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $307.0, suggesting a potential 35.52% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Canadian Pacific Kansas, CSX and Norfolk Southern, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Union Pacific Neutral 2.45% $2.84B 11.62% Canadian Pacific Kansas Outperform 2.66% $1.34B 2.61% CSX Outperform -0.88% $1.25B 5.52% Norfolk Southern Neutral 2.17% $1.24B 5.24%

Key Takeaway:

Union Pacific ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It leads in gross profit as well. However, it ranks second in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Union Pacific

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on more than 30,000 miles of track in the western two thirds of the US, Union Pacific generated $24 billion of revenue in 2024 by hauling coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agriculture goods, chemicals, fertilizers, and automotive goods. Union Pacific owns about one fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and historically derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

Breaking Down Union Pacific's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Union Pacific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.45% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Union Pacific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Union Pacific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Union Pacific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Union Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.09.

