Insights Ahead: Norfolk Southern's Quarterly Earnings

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Norfolk Southern will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19.

Norfolk Southern bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Norfolk Southern's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.29 2.69 2.94 3.11 EPS Actual 3.29 2.69 3.04 3.25 Price Change % 0.00 2.00 0.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Norfolk Southern's Stock

Shares of Norfolk Southern were trading at $289.78 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Norfolk Southern

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Norfolk Southern.

The consensus rating for Norfolk Southern is Neutral, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $307.0 implies a potential 5.94% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas and Union Pacific, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CSX, with an average 1-year price target of $39.96, suggesting a potential 86.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Canadian Pacific Kansas, with an average 1-year price target of $90.75, suggesting a potential 68.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Union Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $258.14, suggesting a potential 10.92% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas and Union Pacific are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Norfolk Southern Neutral 2.17% $1.24B 5.24% CSX Outperform -0.88% $1.25B 5.52% Canadian Pacific Kansas Outperform 2.66% $1.34B 2.61% Union Pacific Neutral 2.45% $2.84B 11.62%

Key Takeaway:

Norfolk Southern ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to others.

About Norfolk Southern

Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On more than 20,000 miles of track, the rail hauls shipments of coal, intermodal traffic, and a diverse mix of automotive, agriculture, metal, chemical, and forest products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Norfolk Southern

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Norfolk Southern's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Norfolk Southern's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norfolk Southern's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norfolk Southern's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.17.

