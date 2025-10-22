Earnings Preview For Blackstone

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Blackstone to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

Blackstone bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 0.01% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Blackstone's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.06 1.47 0.94 EPS Actual 1.21 1.09 1.69 1.01 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

Blackstone Share Price Analysis

Shares of Blackstone were trading at $161.43 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Blackstone

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Blackstone.

Blackstone has received a total of 11 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $185.91, the consensus suggests a potential 15.16% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Mgmt and Ares Management, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $76.0, suggesting a potential 52.92% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brookfield Asset Mgmt, with an average 1-year price target of $64.89, suggesting a potential 59.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $192.56, suggesting a potential 19.28% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Mgmt and Ares Management, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KKR Outperform 21.78% $1.05B 1.87% Brookfield Outperform -21.55% $4.17B 0.55% Brookfield Asset Mgmt Neutral 33.91% $749M 7.31% Ares Management Outperform 71.19% $706.42M 3.79%

Key Takeaway:

Blackstone ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Blackstone's Background

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.211 trillion in total asset under management, including $887 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 32% of base management fees), real estate (32% and 36%), credit and insurance (33% and 25%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Financial Insights: Blackstone

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Blackstone displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

