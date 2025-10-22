Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $9.60 billion.

• Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $607.33 million.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.50 per share on revenue of $10.91 billion.

• Moodys (NYSE:MCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.69 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.78 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $9.17 billion.

• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $460.29 million.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $30.92 billion.

• Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.60 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $725.08 million.

• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.37 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $280.01 million.

• Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $21.94 million.

• United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $270.98 million.

• Old National (NASDAQ:ONB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $696.39 million.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $586.01 million.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $187.02 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $402.67 million.

• Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $12.91 per share on revenue of $651.50 million.

• Sonoco Prods (NYSE:SON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $580.81 million.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $16.10 billion.

• Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $672.80 million.

• Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $33.70 million.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $63.98 million.

• West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $326.33 million.

• Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $329.85 million.

• CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $130.69 million.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $213.88 million.

• Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion.

• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $479.82 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $12.38 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $711.52 million.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $448.41 million.

• Helix Energy Solns Gr (NYSE:HLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $358.52 million.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $53.19 million.

• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $129.78 million.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $285.09 million.

• Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $40.93 million.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.92 per share on revenue of $10.95 billion.

• Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $91.59 million.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $262.83 million.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $26.53 billion.

• Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Reliance (NYSE:RS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.

• Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $101.93 million.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $102.80 million.

• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion.

• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $561.91 million.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $10.57 billion.

• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $256.29 million.

• Brandywine Realty Tr (NYSE:BDN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $119.11 million.

• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $640.77 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.19 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $608.20 million.

• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $220.18 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $326.12 million.

• Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.

• Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $147.70 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $873.16 million.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $71.69 million.

• Covenant Logistics Gr (NYSE:CVLG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $290.20 million.

• Third Coast Bancshares (NYSE:TCBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $50.46 million.

• SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $658.06 million.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.

• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $393.11 million.

• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $81.90 million.

• QCR Hldgs (NASDAQ:QCRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $96.81 million.

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $153.90 million.

• Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $84.95 million.

• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $37.59 million.

• QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $74.24 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $68.51 million.

• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $36.74 million.

• Essential Properties (NYSE:EPRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $141.15 million.

• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $932.82 million.

