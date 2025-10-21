An Overview of Helix Energy Solns Gr's Earnings

Helix Energy Solns Gr (NYSE:HLX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solns Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Investors in Helix Energy Solns Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.94% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Helix Energy Solns Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.04 0.09 0.17 EPS Actual -0.02 0.02 0.13 0.19 Price Change % -14.00 0.00 10.00 -3.00

Helix Energy Solns Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Helix Energy Solns Gr were trading at $6.47 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Helix Energy Solns Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Helix Energy Solns Gr.

The consensus rating for Helix Energy Solns Gr is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $9.0 implies a potential 39.1% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tetra Technologies, RPC and National Energy Services, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tetra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential 6.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RPC, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 30.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for National Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential 143.43% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Tetra Technologies, RPC and National Energy Services, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Helix Energy Solns Gr Outperform -17.14% $14.95M -0.17% Tetra Technologies Buy 1.13% $48.24M 4.01% RPC Neutral 15.56% $60.72M 0.93% National Energy Services Outperform 0.74% $43.88M 1.64%

Key Takeaway:

Helix Energy Solns Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and profit margin. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Helix Energy Solns Gr lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About Helix Energy Solns Gr

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is an offshore energy services company. It provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with an emphasis on well intervention and robotics operations. Helix provides services in deep water in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, the North Sea, Asia Pacific and West Africa regions. It has four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Shallow Water Abandonment and Production Facilities. the Well Intervention segment includes vessels and equipment used to perform well intervention services in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea and Brazil. It derives the majority of its revenue from the U.S.

Helix Energy Solns Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Helix Energy Solns Gr's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helix Energy Solns Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helix Energy Solns Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Helix Energy Solns Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

