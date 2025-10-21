Preview: Goosehead Insurance's Earnings

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Goosehead Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 13.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.22 0.40 0.45 EPS Actual 0.49 0.26 0.79 0.50 Price Change % -14.00 -12.00 16.00 13.00

Goosehead Insurance Share Price Analysis

Shares of Goosehead Insurance were trading at $65.39 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Goosehead Insurance visit their earnings calendar on our site.

