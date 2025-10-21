Uncovering Potential: OceanFirst Financial's Earnings Preview

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate OceanFirst Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.
The announcement from OceanFirst Financial is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Past Earnings Performance
The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.57% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at OceanFirst Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.35
|0.37
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.35
|0.38
|0.39
|Price Change %
|-3.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|-2.00
Performance of OceanFirst Financial Shares
Shares of OceanFirst Financial were trading at $18.79 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
