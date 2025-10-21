Uncovering Potential: OceanFirst Financial's Earnings Preview

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate OceanFirst Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

The announcement from OceanFirst Financial is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.57% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at OceanFirst Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.35 0.37 0.38 EPS Actual 0.31 0.35 0.38 0.39 Price Change % -3.00 0.00 -2.00 -2.00

Performance of OceanFirst Financial Shares

Shares of OceanFirst Financial were trading at $18.79 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

