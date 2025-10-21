A Look Ahead: Winnebago Industries's Earnings Forecast

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Winnebago Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55.

The announcement from Winnebago Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Winnebago Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.13 0.20 0.89 EPS Actual 0.81 0.19 -0.03 0.28 Price Change % 1.00 -8.00 -4.00 1.00

Market Performance of Winnebago Industries's Stock

Shares of Winnebago Industries were trading at $30.51 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

