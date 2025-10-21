Earnings Outlook For Stewart Information Servs

Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Stewart Information Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38.

The market awaits Stewart Information Servs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 10.2% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Stewart Information Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 0.34 0.97 1.04 EPS Actual 1.34 0.25 1.12 1.17 Price Change % 10.00 -2.00 4.00 6.00

Tracking Stewart Information Servs's Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Servs were trading at $70.98 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Stewart Information Servs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Stewart Information Servs.

With 1 analyst ratings, Stewart Information Servs has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $73.0, indicating a potential 2.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Trupanion, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Neutral 12.31% $54.83M 2.73%

Key Takeaway:

Stewart Information Servs ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity, showcasing a strong performance in generating profit relative to shareholder equity.

Get to Know Stewart Information Servs Better

Stewart Information Services Corp is a customer-focused, title insurance and real estate services company offering products and services to home buyers and sellers, mortgage lenders and servicers, attorneys, and home builders. It has three operating segments; Title insurance and related services which generates key revenue, includes the functions of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also includes home and personal insurance services, Real estate solutions segment supports the real estate mortgage industry by providing appraisal management services, online notarization and closing solutions, credit, and real estate information services, search and valuation services. Corporate and other segment is comprised of parent holding company.

Financial Milestones: Stewart Information Servs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stewart Information Servs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stewart Information Servs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stewart Information Servs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stewart Information Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

