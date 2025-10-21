Examining the Future: Kaiser Aluminum's Earnings Outlook

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

The announcement from Kaiser Aluminum is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.57 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.88% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kaiser Aluminum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.60 0.41 0.83 EPS Actual 1.21 1.44 0.33 0.51 Price Change % -5.00 6.00 5.00 0.00

Market Performance of Kaiser Aluminum's Stock

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum were trading at $80.0 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Kaiser Aluminum

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kaiser Aluminum.

The consensus rating for Kaiser Aluminum is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $86.0, there's a potential 7.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Constellium, Century Aluminum and Alcoa, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Constellium, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 80.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Century Aluminum, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 62.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alcoa, with an average 1-year price target of $38.5, suggesting a potential 51.88% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Constellium, Century Aluminum and Alcoa, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kaiser Aluminum Neutral 6.43% $100.30M 3.03% Constellium Neutral 8.85% $263M 4.72% Century Aluminum Buy 12.00% $36.20M -0.63% Alcoa Buy 3.85% $366M 2.74%

Key Takeaway:

Kaiser Aluminum ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit compared to others. The company's return on equity is also below average.

Delving into Kaiser Aluminum's Background

Kaiser Aluminum Corp produces and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products predominantly to industrial customers. Its products include fabricated aluminum mill products such as flat-rolled (plate, sheet, and coil), extruded (rod, bar, hollows, and shapes), drawn (rod, bar, pipe, tube and wire) and certain cast aluminum products. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Kaiser Aluminum: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kaiser Aluminum's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.43% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Kaiser Aluminum's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kaiser Aluminum's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kaiser Aluminum's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kaiser Aluminum's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

