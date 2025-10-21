Preview: Covenant Logistics Gr's Earnings

Covenant Logistics Gr (NASDAQ:CVLG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Covenant Logistics Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

The market awaits Covenant Logistics Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.75% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Covenant Logistics Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.34 0.49 0.55 EPS Actual 0.45 0.32 0.49 0.55 Price Change % 4.00 10.00 -3.00 0.00

Market Performance of Covenant Logistics Gr's Stock

Shares of Covenant Logistics Gr were trading at $21.67 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Covenant Logistics Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.