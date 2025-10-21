A Preview Of Third Coast Bancshares's Earnings

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Third Coast Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

Investors in Third Coast Bancshares are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.78% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Third Coast Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.72 0.69 0.54 EPS Actual 0.96 0.78 0.79 0.74 Price Change % 3.00 -5.00 5.00 6.00

Performance of Third Coast Bancshares Shares

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares were trading at $39.74 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.