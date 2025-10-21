PROG Holdings Earnings Preview

PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PROG Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

Anticipation surrounds PROG Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.23, leading to a 2.22% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PROG Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.83 0.77 0.79 EPS Actual 1.02 0.90 0.80 0.77 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 -4.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of PROG Holdings were trading at $31.75 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on PROG Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PROG Holdings.

The consensus rating for PROG Holdings is Sell, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $27.0 implies a potential 14.96% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and EZCORP, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and EZCORP, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EZCORP Buy 10.50% $183.64M 2.88%

Key Takeaway:

PROG Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with the lowest growth rate. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit, indicating lower profitability compared to its peers. However, PROG Holdings ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, suggesting average performance in generating profits relative to its equity.

About PROG Holdings

PROG Holdings Inc is a financial technology holding company that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The company has two reportable segments: Progressive Leasing, an in-store, app-based, and e-commerce point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions provider; and Vive Financial (Vive), an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products. The majority of the revenue of the company is earned through the Progressive Leasing segment.

PROG Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PROG Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PROG Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROG Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROG Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, PROG Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

