Uncovering Potential: Univest Financial's Earnings Preview

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Univest Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Investors in Univest Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.18% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Univest Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.64 0.57 0.54 EPS Actual 0.69 0.73 0.65 0.63 Price Change % -6.00 3.00 0.00 4.00

Performance of Univest Financial Shares

Shares of Univest Financial were trading at $29.37 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

