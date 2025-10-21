A Preview Of West Fraser Timber's Earnings

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that West Fraser Timber will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.41.

Investors in West Fraser Timber are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.86, leading to a 5.95% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at West Fraser Timber's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.61 0.06 -0.50 EPS Actual -0.38 0.46 0.10 -1.03 Price Change % -6.00 -2.00 -4.00 1.00

Tracking West Fraser Timber's Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber were trading at $65.71 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on West Fraser Timber

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $97.0, the consensus suggests a potential 47.62% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Louisiana-Pacific, Magnera and Clearwater Paper, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Louisiana-Pacific, with an average 1-year price target of $117.0, suggesting a potential 78.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Magnera, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 81.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clearwater Paper, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 49.78% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Louisiana-Pacific, Magnera and Clearwater Paper, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity West Fraser Timber Buy -10.15% $383M -0.35% Louisiana-Pacific Buy -7.25% $178M 3.15% Magnera Neutral 154.67% $90M -1.62% Clearwater Paper Buy 13.76% $43M 0.32%

Key Takeaway:

West Fraser Timber ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber is a softwood lumber company that also produces wood panels and pulp products. The company produces its wood products globally, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, Europe, and the Southeastern United States. Following its acquisition of Norbord in 2021, West Fraser is now one of the largest oriented strand board producers in the world.

West Fraser Timber's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining West Fraser Timber's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: West Fraser Timber's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): West Fraser Timber's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): West Fraser Timber's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: West Fraser Timber's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

