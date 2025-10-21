A Look Ahead: Vista Energy's Earnings Forecast

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vista Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $12.88.

The market awaits Vista Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $10.09, leading to a 5.93% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vista Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 12.250 0.820 0.900 1.350 EPS Actual 2.164 0.821 0.913 1.662 Price Change % -6.000 3.000 -5.000 2.000

Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Energy were trading at $35.16 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Vista Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vista Energy.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Vista Energy, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $50.0, suggesting a potential 42.21% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Murphy Oil, Gulfport Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Murphy Oil, with an average 1-year price target of $27.9, suggesting a potential 20.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gulfport Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $210.17, suggesting a potential 497.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Magnolia Oil & Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 23.21% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Murphy Oil, Gulfport Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity California Resources Buy 63.53% $347M 4.97% Murphy Oil Neutral -14.72% $154.12M 0.43% Gulfport Energy Neutral 64.19% $220.24M 9.53% Magnolia Oil & Gas Neutral -5.27% $151.82M 3.98%

Key Takeaway:

Vista Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Vista Energy's Background

Vista Energy SAB de CV is an independent oil and gas company. It is focused on shale oil and shale gas exploration at its main assets in Vaca Muerta. The company has operations in Argentina and Mexico. The company operates in a single segment- the exploration and production of Crude oil, Natural gas, and LPG. Geographically, It operates in Argentina and Mexico. it generates the majority of its revenue from Argentina.

Vista Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vista Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 53.9% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Vista Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vista Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vista Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, Vista Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

