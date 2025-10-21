A Peek at CVB Financial's Future Earnings

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CVB Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The announcement from CVB Financial is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.59% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CVB Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.34 0.34 EPS Actual 0.37 0.36 0.36 0.37 Price Change % -6.00 1.00 0.00 3.00

Performance of CVB Financial Shares

Shares of CVB Financial were trading at $19.01 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.