Insights Ahead: Oceaneering International's Quarterly Earnings

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Oceaneering International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Investors in Oceaneering International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 6.78% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oceaneering International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.31 0.41 0.44 EPS Actual 0.49 0.43 0.37 0.36 Price Change % 7.00 4.00 -4.00 6.00

Performance of Oceaneering International Shares

Shares of Oceaneering International were trading at $23.56 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Oceaneering International

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Oceaneering International.

The consensus rating for Oceaneering International is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $23.5, there's a potential 0.25% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Solaris Energy, Tidewater and Cactus, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Solaris Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.6, suggesting a potential 97.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tidewater, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 184.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cactus, with an average 1-year price target of $52.5, suggesting a potential 122.84% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Solaris Energy, Tidewater and Cactus, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oceaneering International Neutral 4.39% $148.43M 6.74% Solaris Energy Outperform 102.11% $51.70M 3.00% Tidewater Neutral 0.65% $106.66M 6.47% Cactus Buy -5.79% $100.00M 3.57%

Key Takeaway:

Oceaneering International ranks in the middle for Consensus. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. It ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Inc is a provider of engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. A majority of its products are produced for the offshore oil and gas market. The company's business segments are Integrity Management and Digital Solutions, Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies. Maximum revenue is generated from its Subsea Robotics segment, which provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, underwater surveys, tooling, and other activities. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States, followed by Africa, Norway, Brazil, and other regions.

Oceaneering International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Oceaneering International displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oceaneering International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oceaneering International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oceaneering International's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.95. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

