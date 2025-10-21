Earnings Outlook For Hexcel

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hexcel will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Hexcel bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hexcel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.42 0.52 0.46 EPS Actual 0.50 0.37 0.52 0.47 Price Change % -2.00 -4.00 3.00 1.00

Performance of Hexcel Shares

Shares of Hexcel were trading at $63.22 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Hexcel

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hexcel.

The consensus rating for Hexcel is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $71.4, there's a potential 12.94% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Mercury System, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mercury System, with an average 1-year price target of $75.75, suggesting a potential 19.82% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Mercury System, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hexcel Buy -2.10% $111.50M 0.87% Mercury System Buy 9.87% $84.77M 1.12%

Key Takeaway:

Hexcel is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth with a negative growth rate compared to its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, Hexcel is at the top with the highest value. However, for Return on Equity, Hexcel is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Hexcel: A Closer Look

Founded in 1948, Hexcel designs and manufactures a range of highly engineered composite fibers, fabrics, resins, and structures for use in the commercial aerospace, defense, and high-performance automotive markets. These are lighter than metal and perform under rigorous conditions in aircraft frames, wings, engines, and other components and subassemblies. The company's name derives from the six-sided honeycomb structures that lend many of its products their light weight and rigidity. Hexcel's biggest customers are Airbus (40% of 2024 sales) and Boeing (15% of 2024 sales; 25% before the pandemic) and their respective subcontractors.

Financial Milestones: Hexcel's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hexcel faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.1% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hexcel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.87%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hexcel's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hexcel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

