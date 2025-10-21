What to Expect from Banc of California's Earnings

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Banc of California to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Banc of California bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.39% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.23 0.23 0.10 EPS Actual 0.31 0.29 0.28 0.25 Price Change % -4.00 -2.00 2.00 -1.00

Tracking Banc of California's Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California were trading at $16.68 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

