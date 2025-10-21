October 21, 2025 3:01 PM 1 min read

Preview: Travel+Leisure's Earnings

Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Travel+Leisure will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72.

Travel+Leisure bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.27% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Travel+Leisure's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.66 1.12 1.69 1.49
EPS Actual 1.65 1.11 1.72 1.57
Price Change % 0.00 2.00 -1.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Travel+Leisure were trading at $60.15 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Travel+Leisure visit their earnings calendar on our site.

