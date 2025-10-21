A Look Ahead: Selective Insurance Gr's Earnings Forecast

Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93.

The announcement from Selective Insurance Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.22, leading to a 17.04% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Selective Insurance Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.86 1.99 1.65 EPS Actual 1.31 1.76 1.62 1.40 Price Change % -17.00 -2.00 -13.00 -4.00

Tracking Selective Insurance Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Gr were trading at $83.6 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.