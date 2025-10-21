A Peek at Robert Half's Future Earnings

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Robert Half will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Robert Half bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 6.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Robert Half's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.36 0.55 0.62 EPS Actual 0.41 0.17 0.53 0.64 Price Change % -6.00 -3.00 -7.00 3.00

Tracking Robert Half's Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half were trading at $30.81 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.