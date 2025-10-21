A Glimpse of M/I Homes's Earnings Potential

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate M/I Homes to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.37.

Investors in M/I Homes are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 2.29% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at M/I Homes's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.43 4.16 4.83 4.94 EPS Actual 4.42 3.98 4.71 5.10 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 1.00 -1.00

M/I Homes Share Price Analysis

Shares of M/I Homes were trading at $139.01 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for M/I Homes visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.