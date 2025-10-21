An Overview of United Community Banks's Earnings

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect United Community Banks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.

The announcement from United Community Banks is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Community Banks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.56 0.56 0.57 EPS Actual 0.66 0.59 0.63 0.57 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 0.00 0.00

United Community Banks Share Price Analysis

Shares of United Community Banks were trading at $30.49 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.