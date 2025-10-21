What to Expect from First Merchants's Earnings

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that First Merchants will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.

First Merchants bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 3.66% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at First Merchants's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.91 0.9 0.90 EPS Actual 0.98 0.94 1.0 0.95 Price Change % -4.00 -3.00 4.0 -1.00

Market Performance of First Merchants's Stock

Shares of First Merchants were trading at $36.75 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.