Earnings Preview: Westinghouse Air Brake

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27.

The announcement from Westinghouse Air Brake is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.74% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Westinghouse Air Brake's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.18 2.03 1.73 1.9 EPS Actual 2.27 2.28 1.68 2.0 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 4.00 1.0

Stock Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake were trading at $196.12 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Westinghouse Air Brake

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Westinghouse Air Brake.

Analysts have provided Westinghouse Air Brake with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $220.2, suggesting a potential 12.28% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PACCAR, Cummins and Oshkosh, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PACCAR, with an average 1-year price target of $99.0, suggesting a potential 49.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cummins, with an average 1-year price target of $444.86, suggesting a potential 126.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Oshkosh, with an average 1-year price target of $166.14, suggesting a potential 15.29% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for PACCAR, Cummins and Oshkosh are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Westinghouse Air Brake Neutral 2.34% $938M 3.16% PACCAR Neutral -14.38% $1.28B 3.92% Cummins Neutral -1.74% $2.28B 7.84% Oshkosh Buy -4.03% $524.50M 4.71%

Key Takeaway:

Westinghouse Air Brake ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Westinghouse Air Brake

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp provides value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments: Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment, which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives, provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products, including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Westinghouse Air Brake's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Westinghouse Air Brake's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.34% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Westinghouse Air Brake's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westinghouse Air Brake's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Westinghouse Air Brake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

