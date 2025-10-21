Insights into Lennox Intl's Upcoming Earnings

Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lennox Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.88.

Lennox Intl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.95 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.57% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lennox Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 6.87 3.27 4.24 6.00 EPS Actual 7.82 3.37 5.60 6.68 Price Change % 1.00 3.00 0.00 2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox Intl were trading at $534.75 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Lennox Intl

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lennox Intl.

The consensus rating for Lennox Intl is Neutral, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $649.0, there's a potential 21.37% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegion, Carlisle Companies and Builders FirstSource, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegion, with an average 1-year price target of $175.7, suggesting a potential 67.14% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Carlisle Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $390.0, suggesting a potential 27.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Builders FirstSource, with an average 1-year price target of $135.25, suggesting a potential 74.71% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Allegion, Carlisle Companies and Builders FirstSource are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lennox Intl Neutral 3.43% $522.50M 31.67% Allegion Neutral 5.84% $466.50M 9.41% Carlisle Companies Outperform -0.08% $541.10M 11.93% Builders FirstSource Neutral -4.99% $1.30B 4.33%

Key Takeaway:

Lennox Intl ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks second in return on equity. Overall, Lennox Intl is positioned favorably compared to its peers in the analysis.

Delving into Lennox Intl's Background

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2024, residential HVAC was 67% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 33% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Breaking Down Lennox Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lennox Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.43% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lennox Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 31.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lennox Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

