What's Next: Raymond James Finl's Earnings Preview

Raymond James Finl (NYSE:RJF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Raymond James Finl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78.

Anticipation surrounds Raymond James Finl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.18, leading to a 3.71% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Raymond James Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.36 2.54 2.69 2.41 EPS Actual 2.18 2.42 2.93 2.95 Price Change % 4.00 1.00 -1.00 7.00

Tracking Raymond James Finl's Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James Finl were trading at $164.98 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Raymond James Finl

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Raymond James Finl.

Analysts have provided Raymond James Finl with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $178.43, suggesting a potential 8.15% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and LPL Finl Hldgs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LPL Finl Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $432.67, suggesting a potential 162.26% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and LPL Finl Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Interactive Brokers Group Outperform 9.52% $2.19B 5.30% LPL Finl Hldgs Outperform 30.81% $989.47M 6.67%

Key Takeaway:

Raymond James Finl ranks higher than its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit. However, it lags behind in terms of return on equity. Overall, Raymond James Finl is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering Raymond James Finl: A Closer Look

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm that provides wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and capital markets services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The firm maintains an extensive catalogue of products and services across its business lines. However, the wealth management franchise generates the bulk of its revenues and earnings through a vast network of nearly 8,800 independent and employee-affiliated advisors, who collectively manage over $1.5 trillion in client assets as of fiscal year-end 2024. While Raymond James maintains a global footprint, the company derives over 90% of its revenue, and an even larger percentage of its operating income, from the United States.

Raymond James Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Raymond James Finl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Raymond James Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Raymond James Finl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Raymond James Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Raymond James Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

