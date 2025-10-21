A Preview Of Northern Trust's Earnings

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Northern Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25.

Anticipation surrounds Northern Trust's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.65% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Northern Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.04 1.85 2.00 1.74 EPS Actual 2.13 1.90 2.26 1.96 Price Change % 4.00 1.00 1.00 0.00

Northern Trust Share Price Analysis

Shares of Northern Trust were trading at $128.85 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Northern Trust

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Northern Trust.

Northern Trust has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $131.8, the consensus suggests a potential 2.29% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ares Management, Franklin Resources and Invesco, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $194.75, suggesting a potential 51.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $23.62, suggesting a potential 81.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invesco, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 80.6% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ares Management, Franklin Resources and Invesco are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity T. Rowe Price Group Neutral -0.58% $828.30M 4.70% Ares Management Outperform 71.19% $706.42M 3.79% Franklin Resources Underperform -2.77% $1.64B 0.64% Invesco Neutral 2.17% $504.40M -0.12%

Key Takeaway:

Northern Trust is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth among its peers. Northern Trust has the highest gross profit among its peers. In terms of return on equity, Northern Trust is at the top compared to its peers.

Discovering Northern Trust: A Closer Look

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C. as well as 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $16.8 trillion and assets under management of $1.6 trillion.

Key Indicators: Northern Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Northern Trust's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.43%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Northern Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Northern Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Northern Trust visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.