Annaly Capital Management's Earnings Outlook

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Annaly Capital Management will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

Annaly Capital Management bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.54% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Annaly Capital Management's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.70 0.67 0.67 EPS Actual 0.73 0.72 0.72 0.66 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 4.00 1.00

Performance of Annaly Capital Management Shares

Shares of Annaly Capital Management were trading at $21.11 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Annaly Capital Management

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Annaly Capital Management.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Annaly Capital Management, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $21.57, suggesting a potential 2.18% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BrightSpire Capital, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BrightSpire Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 69.21% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and BrightSpire Capital, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Franklin BSP Realty Trust Buy -13.16% $49.29M 1.29% BrightSpire Capital Buy -4.71% $35.75M -2.32%

Key Takeaway:

Annaly Capital Management ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The company's reportable operating segments are; the Agency segment, which invests in Agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; the Residential Credit segment, which invests in non-Agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; the Mortgage Servicing Rights segment; and Corporate & Other. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from its Agency segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Annaly Capital Management's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Annaly Capital Management showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 130.95% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Annaly Capital Management's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Annaly Capital Management's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Annaly Capital Management's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Annaly Capital Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Annaly Capital Management visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.