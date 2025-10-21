A Peek at SEI Inv's Future Earnings

SEI Inv (NASDAQ:SEIC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SEI Inv to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

Anticipation surrounds SEI Inv's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SEI Inv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.14 1.19 1.07 EPS Actual 1.20 1.17 1.19 1.19 Price Change % 0.00 8.00 4.00 5.00

Tracking SEI Inv's Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Inv were trading at $81.69 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on SEI Inv

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SEI Inv.

The consensus rating for SEI Inv is Neutral, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $106.17 implies a potential 29.97% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Blue Owl Capital, Invesco and Franklin Resources, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 74.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Invesco, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 69.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $23.62, suggesting a potential 71.09% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Blue Owl Capital, Invesco and Franklin Resources, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SEI Investments Neutral 7.83% $301.13M 9.88% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 27.87% $376.81M 0.74% Invesco Neutral 2.17% $504.40M -0.12% Franklin Resources Underperform -2.77% $1.64B 0.64%

Key Takeaway:

SEI Inv ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the top for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Delving into SEI Inv's Background

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

SEI Inv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SEI Inv's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 40.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Inv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Inv's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, SEI Inv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

