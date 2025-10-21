Uncovering Potential: FirstEnergy's Earnings Preview

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FirstEnergy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

FirstEnergy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.2% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at FirstEnergy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.59 0.70 0.90 EPS Actual 0.52 0.67 0.67 0.85 Price Change % 2.00 -1.00 -10.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy were trading at $47.23 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on FirstEnergy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on FirstEnergy.

The consensus rating for FirstEnergy is Outperform, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $48.6, there's a potential 2.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Eversource Energy and PPL, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Eversource Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 79.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PPL, with an average 1-year price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential 13.89% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Eversource Energy and PPL are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FirstEnergy Outperform 3.05% $2.26B 2.11% Eversource Energy Buy 12.02% $1.55B 2.28% PPL Outperform 7.66% $831M 1.28%

Key Takeaway:

FirstEnergy ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy is an investor-owned holding company with operations across five mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest electric transmission systems.

Financial Insights: FirstEnergy

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FirstEnergy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FirstEnergy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FirstEnergy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.01. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for FirstEnergy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.