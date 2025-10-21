A Preview Of Avery Dennison's Earnings

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Avery Dennison will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32.

Anticipation surrounds Avery Dennison's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 1.11% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Avery Dennison's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.41 2.31 2.41 2.32 EPS Actual 2.42 2.30 2.38 2.33 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 2.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Avery Dennison's Stock

Shares of Avery Dennison were trading at $160.25 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Avery Dennison

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Avery Dennison.

Analysts have given Avery Dennison a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $190.0, indicating a potential 18.56% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Packaging Corp of America, Amcor and Graphic Packaging Holding, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Packaging Corp of America, with an average 1-year price target of $234.64, suggesting a potential 46.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amcor, with an average 1-year price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential 93.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Graphic Packaging Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $20.4, suggesting a potential 87.27% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Packaging Corp of America, Amcor and Graphic Packaging Holding, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Avery Dennison Neutral -0.66% $639.10M 8.65% Packaging Corp of America Neutral 4.63% $483M 5.25% Amcor Outperform 43.76% $895M -0.50% Graphic Packaging Holding Neutral -1.48% $420M 3.26%

Key Takeaway:

Avery Dennison ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

Discovering Avery Dennison: A Closer Look

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Breaking Down Avery Dennison's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Avery Dennison's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avery Dennison's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Avery Dennison's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

