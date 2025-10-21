A Peek at Molina Healthcare's Future Earnings

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.92.

Investors in Molina Healthcare are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.84% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Molina Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.52 5.96 5.88 5.94 EPS Actual 5.48 6.08 5.05 6.01 Price Change % -17.00 -5.00 -10.00 18.00

Molina Healthcare Share Price Analysis

Shares of Molina Healthcare were trading at $197.49 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Molina Healthcare

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Molina Healthcare.

The consensus rating for Molina Healthcare is Neutral, derived from 14 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $199.29 implies a potential 0.91% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of HealthEquity, Centene and Alignment Healthcare, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for HealthEquity, with an average 1-year price target of $121.29, suggesting a potential 38.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Centene, with an average 1-year price target of $35.06, suggesting a potential 82.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alignment Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential 90.72% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for HealthEquity, Centene and Alignment Healthcare, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Molina Healthcare Neutral 15.66% $1.17B 5.72% HealthEquity Outperform 8.64% $232.59M 2.80% Centene Neutral 22.36% $2.95B -0.91% Alignment Healthcare Buy 49.03% $133.55M 12.58%

Key Takeaway:

Molina Healthcare ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit. For return on equity, Molina Healthcare is at the top among its peers.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Financial Milestones: Molina Healthcare's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

