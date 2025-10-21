Insights Ahead: Las Vegas Sands's Quarterly Earnings

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Las Vegas Sands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Investors in Las Vegas Sands are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.26, leading to a 4.31% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Las Vegas Sands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.58 0.58 0.54 EPS Actual 0.79 0.59 0.54 0.44 Price Change % 4.00 6.00 11.00 3.00

Performance of Las Vegas Sands Shares

Shares of Las Vegas Sands were trading at $49.73 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Las Vegas Sands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Las Vegas Sands.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for Las Vegas Sands, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $57.73, suggesting a potential 16.09% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings and MGM Resorts International, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Flutter Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $343.13, suggesting a potential 589.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DraftKings, with an average 1-year price target of $51.06, suggesting a potential 2.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MGM Resorts International, with an average 1-year price target of $48.91, suggesting a potential 1.65% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings and MGM Resorts International, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Las Vegas Sands Neutral 14.99% $1.64B 19.66% Flutter Entertainment Buy 15.95% $1.96B 1.05% DraftKings Buy 36.95% $657.95M 16.78% MGM Resorts International Neutral 1.79% $1.96B 1.68%

Key Takeaway:

Las Vegas Sands ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Delving into Las Vegas Sands's Background

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2031. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and Vici in 2022. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Financial Insights: Las Vegas Sands

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Las Vegas Sands showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.99% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.52% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Las Vegas Sands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

