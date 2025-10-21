Packaging Corp of America's Earnings Outlook

Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Packaging Corp of America to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82.

The market awaits Packaging Corp of America's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.19% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Packaging Corp of America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.43 2.21 2.53 2.50 EPS Actual 2.48 2.31 2.47 2.65 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 -10.00 6.00

Market Performance of Packaging Corp of America's Stock

Shares of Packaging Corp of America were trading at $205.88 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Packaging Corp of America

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Packaging Corp of America.

Analysts have provided Packaging Corp of America with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $234.64, suggesting a potential 13.97% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amcor, Smurfit WestRock and Avery Dennison, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amcor, with an average 1-year price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential 95.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Smurfit WestRock, with an average 1-year price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential 73.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avery Dennison, with an average 1-year price target of $190.0, suggesting a potential 7.71% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Amcor, Smurfit WestRock and Avery Dennison, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Packaging Corp of America Neutral 4.63% $483M 5.25% Amcor Outperform 43.76% $895M -0.50% Smurfit WestRock Buy 167.43% $1.51B -0.15% Avery Dennison Neutral -0.66% $639.10M 8.65%

Key Takeaway:

Packaging Corp of America ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know Packaging Corp of America Better

Packaging Corp. of America is the third-largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces over 5 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is roughly 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.

Financial Milestones: Packaging Corp of America's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Packaging Corp of America's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Packaging Corp of America's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Packaging Corp of America's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Packaging Corp of America's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.61.

To track all earnings releases for Packaging Corp of America visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.