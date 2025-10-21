Examining the Future: Stifel Financial's Earnings Outlook

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stifel Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88.

Investors in Stifel Financial are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.04% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Stifel Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.64 1.98 1.6 EPS Actual 1.71 0.49 2.23 1.5 Price Change % 0.00 4.00 0.00 3.0

Stifel Financial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Stifel Financial were trading at $112.15 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Stifel Financial

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Stifel Financial.

The consensus rating for Stifel Financial is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $130.5, there's a potential 16.36% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Houlihan Lokey, XP and Moelis, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Houlihan Lokey, with an average 1-year price target of $219.75, suggesting a potential 95.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for XP, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 79.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Moelis, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, suggesting a potential 27.78% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Houlihan Lokey, XP and Moelis, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jefferies Financial Gr Neutral 12.02% $1.67B 2.16% Houlihan Lokey Outperform 17.86% $233.06M 4.48% XP Buy -7.91% $368.94M 6.09% Moelis Outperform 38.09% $113.27M 8.30%

Key Takeaway:

Stifel Financial ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 67% of the company's net revenue is derived from its world-wide wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial-services firms.

A Deep Dive into Stifel Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Stifel Financial's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.28% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stifel Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stifel Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Stifel Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.