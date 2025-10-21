What to Expect from CACI International's Earnings

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CACI International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.19.

The announcement from CACI International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $1.81 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.19% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CACI International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 6.59 5.60 5.25 5.07 EPS Actual 8.40 6.23 5.95 5.93 Price Change % 5.00 8.00 -9.00 5.00

Tracking CACI International's Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International were trading at $526.84 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on CACI International

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CACI International.

CACI International has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $568.6, the consensus suggests a potential 7.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Booz Allen Hamilton, Parsons and UL Solutions, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Booz Allen Hamilton, with an average 1-year price target of $116.25, suggesting a potential 77.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Parsons, with an average 1-year price target of $90.88, suggesting a potential 82.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UL Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential 86.4% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Booz Allen Hamilton, Parsons and UL Solutions, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CACI International Buy 13.04% $206.68M 4.15% Booz Allen Hamilton Neutral -0.61% $1.50B 26.02% Parsons Outperform -5.16% $348.35M 2.22% UL Solutions Neutral 6.30% $383M 8.82%

Key Takeaway:

CACI International ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind CACI International

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

CACI International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CACI International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.04% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CACI International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

To track all earnings releases for CACI International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.