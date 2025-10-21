What's Next: Equity Lifestyle Props's Earnings Preview

Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Equity Lifestyle Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Equity Lifestyle Props bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 0.28% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Equity Lifestyle Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.83 0.76 0.72 EPS Actual 0.69 0.83 0.76 0.72 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 -4.00 1.00

Equity Lifestyle Props Share Price Analysis

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Props were trading at $62.92 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Equity Lifestyle Props

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Equity Lifestyle Props.

The consensus rating for Equity Lifestyle Props is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $66.7, there's a potential 6.01% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Homes 4 Rent, Sun Communities and Invitation Homes, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Homes 4 Rent, with an average 1-year price target of $38.14, suggesting a potential 39.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sun Communities, with an average 1-year price target of $137.6, suggesting a potential 118.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Invitation Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $34.1, suggesting a potential 45.8% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for American Homes 4 Rent, Sun Communities and Invitation Homes are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Equity Lifestyle Props Neutral -0.64% $185.69M 4.58% American Homes 4 Rent Outperform 8.03% $263.00M 1.47% Sun Communities Neutral 2.69% $310.10M 17.77% Invitation Homes Outperform 4.28% $401.29M 1.45%

Key Takeaway:

Equity Lifestyle Props ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top among its peers. The consensus rating for Equity Lifestyle Props is neutral.

All You Need to Know About Equity Lifestyle Props

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 455 properties across the US with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Equity Lifestyle Props: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Equity Lifestyle Props's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, Equity Lifestyle Props faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

