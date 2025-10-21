What's Next: IBM's Earnings Preview

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that IBM will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44.

The market awaits IBM's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 7.62% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at IBM's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.65 1.4 3.75 2.23 EPS Actual 2.80 1.6 3.92 2.30 Price Change % -8.00 -7.0 13.00 -6.00

IBM Share Price Analysis

Shares of IBM were trading at $283.65 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on IBM

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on IBM.

IBM has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $278.71, the consensus suggests a potential 1.74% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Accenture, Infosys and Cognizant Tech Solns, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Accenture, with an average 1-year price target of $293.57, suggesting a potential 3.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Infosys, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 94.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cognizant Tech Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $92.0, suggesting a potential 67.57% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Accenture, Infosys and Cognizant Tech Solns, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity IBM Neutral 7.66% $9.98B 8.07% Accenture Outperform 7.26% $5.61B 4.58% Infosys Neutral 3.72% $1.56B 7.39% Cognizant Tech Solns Outperform 8.14% $1.77B 4.27%

Key Takeaway:

IBM is positioned in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, IBM is at the top among its peers. For Return on Equity, IBM is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

IBM: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: IBM's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IBM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IBM's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IBM's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for IBM visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.