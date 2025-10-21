October 21, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

What's Next: GE Vernov's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GE Vernov (NYSE:GEV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GE Vernov to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83.

Investors in GE Vernov are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GE Vernov's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 1.54 0.42 2.37 0.27
EPS Actual 1.86 0.91 1.73 0.35
Price Change % -1.00 7.00 2.00 6.00

Tracking GE Vernov's Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernov were trading at $594.07 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for GE Vernov visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$588.00-1.02%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved