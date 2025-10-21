What's Next: GE Vernov's Earnings Preview

GE Vernov (NYSE:GEV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GE Vernov to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83.

Investors in GE Vernov are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GE Vernov's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.54 0.42 2.37 0.27 EPS Actual 1.86 0.91 1.73 0.35 Price Change % -1.00 7.00 2.00 6.00

Tracking GE Vernov's Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernov were trading at $594.07 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

