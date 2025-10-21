An Overview of Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05.

The market awaits Hilton Worldwide Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.18, leading to a 0.27% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.02 1.61 1.68 1.85 EPS Actual 2.20 1.72 1.76 1.92 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.00

Market Performance of Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Stock

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings were trading at $261.04 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

