Amphenol's Earnings Outlook

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Amphenol to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

Amphenol bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amphenol's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.52 0.50 0.45 EPS Actual 0.81 0.63 0.55 0.50 Price Change % 4.00 7.00 1.00 2.00

Amphenol Share Price Analysis

Shares of Amphenol were trading at $127.67 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 84.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Amphenol

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Amphenol.

With 15 analyst ratings, Amphenol has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $132.93, indicating a potential 4.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Corning, Coherent and Littelfuse, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Corning, with an average 1-year price target of $74.85, suggesting a potential 41.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coherent, with an average 1-year price target of $120.82, suggesting a potential 5.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Littelfuse, with an average 1-year price target of $310.0, suggesting a potential 142.81% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Corning, Coherent and Littelfuse, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amphenol Buy 56.53% $2.05B 10.00% Corning Outperform 18.79% $1.39B 4.30% Coherent Buy 16.36% $546.15M -2.34% Littelfuse Outperform 9.83% $232.05M 2.27%

Key Takeaway:

Amphenol ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is lower compared to the others. Overall, Amphenol is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

About Amphenol

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Financial Insights: Amphenol

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amphenol's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 56.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.