An Overview of Tesla's Earnings

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Tesla will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Tesla bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 8.2% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Tesla's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.41 0.77 0.58 EPS Actual 0.40 0.27 0.73 0.72 Price Change % -8.00 5.00 3.00 22.00

Tracking Tesla's Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla were trading at $447.43 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 107.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Tesla

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tesla.

Analysts have given Tesla a total of 26 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $407.73, indicating a potential 8.87% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ferrari, General Motors and Ford Motor, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ferrari, with an average 1-year price target of $536.4, suggesting a potential 19.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for General Motors, with an average 1-year price target of $64.75, suggesting a potential 85.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ford Motor, with an average 1-year price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential 97.49% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ferrari, General Motors and Ford Motor, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tesla Outperform -11.78% $3.88B 1.54% Ferrari Buy 4.41% $940.96M 11.93% General Motors Outperform -1.76% $4.27B 2.85% Ford Motor Neutral 4.97% $3.22B -0.08%

Key Takeaway:

Tesla ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative growth rate. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Tesla's Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Financial Insights: Tesla

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Tesla's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tesla's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tesla's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tesla's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

