What to Expect from Kinder Morgan's Earnings

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kinder Morgan to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The market awaits Kinder Morgan's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinder Morgan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.35 0.33 0.27 EPS Actual 0.28 0.34 0.32 0.25 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 -1.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan were trading at $27.52 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Kinder Morgan

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kinder Morgan.

The consensus rating for Kinder Morgan is Neutral, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $30.86, there's a potential 12.14% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energy Transfer, Enterprise Prods Partners and MPLX, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $23.2, suggesting a potential 15.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Enterprise Prods Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential 24.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MPLX, with an average 1-year price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential 116.82% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Energy Transfer, Enterprise Prods Partners and MPLX, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kinder Morgan Neutral 13.16% $2.21B 2.32% Energy Transfer Outperform -7.17% $3.91B 3.11% Enterprise Prods Partners Neutral -15.72% $1.77B 4.90% MPLX Buy 3.87% $1.22B 7.58%

Key Takeaway:

Kinder Morgan ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to others.

Delving into Kinder Morgan's Background

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in the US, with an interest in or an operator on more than 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.59%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

To track all earnings releases for Kinder Morgan visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.