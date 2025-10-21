What to Expect from Boston Scientific's Earnings

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Boston Scientific will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

Boston Scientific bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Boston Scientific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.67 0.66 0.59 EPS Actual 0.75 0.75 0.70 0.63 Price Change % -1.00 2.00 0.00 -3.00

Tracking Boston Scientific's Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific were trading at $100.53 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Boston Scientific

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Boston Scientific.

The consensus rating for Boston Scientific is Buy, derived from 21 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $125.62 implies a potential 24.96% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stryker, Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stryker, with an average 1-year price target of $421.86, suggesting a potential 319.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intuitive Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $568.64, suggesting a potential 465.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Medtronic, with an average 1-year price target of $102.1, suggesting a potential 1.56% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Stryker, Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boston Scientific Buy 22.84% $3.42B 3.57% Stryker Neutral 11.07% $3.84B 4.20% Intuitive Surgical Buy 21.40% $1.62B 3.77% Medtronic Neutral 8.38% $5.58B 2.17%

Key Takeaway:

Boston Scientific ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. The company is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Boston Scientific: A Closer Look

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for roughly 36% of the firm's total sales.

Boston Scientific's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Boston Scientific's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.84% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Boston Scientific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

