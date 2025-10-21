Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $44.87 billion.
• Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $49.51 billion.
• Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.
• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.47 per share on revenue of $10.72 billion.
• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.
• GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $10.38 billion.
• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.
• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.34 per share on revenue of $18.54 billion.
• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.
• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $116.93 million.
• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
• Community Financial Sys (NYSE:CBU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $208.85 million.
• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $68.80 million.
• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $10.68 billion.
• Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $17.96 billion.
• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $435.78 million.
• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $12.42 billion.
• Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $63.90 million.
• Acme United (AMEX:ACU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $50.33 million.
• RTX (NYSE:RTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $21.39 billion.
• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $61.40 million.
• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.
• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $259.98 million.
• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $230.87 million.
• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.94 per share on revenue of $11.51 billion.
• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $887.60 million.
• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $877.08 million.
• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.07 per share on revenue of $14.12 billion.
• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.
• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $564.29 million.
• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $332.31 million.
• Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $180.70 million.
• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $725.03 million.
• Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $15.01 billion.
• Orrstown Financial Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $55.92 million.
• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
• PennyMac Mortgage IT (NYSE:PMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $96.62 million.
• SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $51.05 million.
• Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $197.12 million.
• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $203.38 million.
• Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $62.63 million.
• Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $144.92 million.
• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $271.51 million.
• KKR Real Est Finance Tr (NYSE:KREF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.16 million.
• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.
• Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $95.40 million.
• Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $35.36 million.
• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $68.02 million.
• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $353.17 million.
• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $107.56 million.
