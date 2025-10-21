October 21, 2025 4:32 AM 7 min read

Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $44.87 billion.

• Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $49.51 billion.

• Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.47 per share on revenue of $10.72 billion.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $10.38 billion.

• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.34 per share on revenue of $18.54 billion.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $116.93 million.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Community Financial Sys (NYSE:CBU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $208.85 million.

• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $68.80 million.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $10.68 billion.

• Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $17.96 billion.

• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $435.78 million.

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $12.42 billion.

• Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $63.90 million.

• Acme United (AMEX:ACU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $50.33 million.

• RTX (NYSE:RTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $21.39 billion.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $61.40 million.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $6.13 billion.

• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $259.98 million.

• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $230.87 million.

• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.94 per share on revenue of $11.51 billion.

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $887.60 million.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $877.08 million.

• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.07 per share on revenue of $14.12 billion.

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $564.29 million.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $332.31 million.

• Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $180.70 million.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $725.03 million.

• Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $15.01 billion.

• Orrstown Financial Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $55.92 million.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• PennyMac Mortgage IT (NYSE:PMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $96.62 million.

• SmartFinancial (NYSE:SMBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $51.05 million.

• Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $197.12 million.

• Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $203.38 million.

• Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $62.63 million.

• Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $144.92 million.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $271.51 million.

• KKR Real Est Finance Tr (NYSE:KREF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.16 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $95.40 million.

• Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $35.36 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $68.02 million.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $353.17 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $107.56 million.

